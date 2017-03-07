7:03 am, March 7, 2017
50° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

World News

Home » Latest News » World News » Hollywood film on couple…

Hollywood film on couple who saved Jews premiering in Poland

By The Associated Press March 7, 2017 6:49 am 03/07/2017 06:49am
Share

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Hollywood actress Jessica Chastain and crew members of a movie telling the real-life story of a Warsaw woman who saved dozens of Jews from the Holocaust are in the city for the movie’s gala screening.

In “The Zookeeper’s Wife,” Chastain portrays Antonina Zabinska, the wife of the former Warsaw zoo director, Jan Zabinski. During World War II, the coupled saved up to 300 Jews, hiding them in their home and in animal enclosures, risking their own lives and those of their children.

Two-time Academy Award nominee Chastain, along with actor Daniel Bruhl, director Niki Caro and others, will attend a gala screening on Tuesday. The movie opens in theaters March 31.

It is based on a book by an American author, Diane Ackerman, published in 2007.

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News Movie News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Hollywood film on couple…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup

Wolf Trap released its summer lineup, promising a knockout season. Find out more about upcoming events.

Recommended
Latest

World News