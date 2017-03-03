6:51 am, March 3, 2017
Group reports new Ethiopian wolf pups after years of losses

By The Associated Press March 3, 2017 6:19 am 03/03/2017 06:19am
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A wildlife charity says rare Ethiopian wolves are making a comeback after losses from disease and drought.

The Britain-based Born Free Foundation said Friday that the birth of 60 new wolf pups has been recently recorded in the stronghold of the species in the Bale mountains of southern Ethiopia.

The foundation says there are fewer than 500 Ethiopian wolves remaining in a few mountain enclaves. The largest enclave is the Bale range, where the wolves have endured deadly outbreaks of rabies and canine distemper virus, as well as drought, in the last three years.

A loss of habitat also threatens the wolf species as people move to the Ethiopian highlands because of their high rainfall and fertile soil that is suitable for agriculture.

