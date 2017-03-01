12:50 pm, March 1, 2017
Dutch right-wing populist Wilders…

Dutch right-wing populist Wilders returns to campaign trail

By The Associated Press March 1, 2017 12:30 pm 03/01/2017 12:30pm
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders is returning to the campaign trail, days after cancelling events ahead of the country’s March 15 election amid security concerns.

In a press release Wednesday, Wilders says voters want to meet him and he wants to meet them.

Security risks, he said “will be reduced to the minimum. I’m looking forward to it.”

Last Thursday, Wilders suspended open campaigning in the wake of alleged leaking of sensitive information by a security official who is part of the team giving him round-the-clock protection.

Wilders, whose party is slipping in polls but remains on track to make big gains, says he will hand out flyers in three Dutch cities before the election, take part in debates and give interviews in Dutch media among other events.

Topics:
2016 Election News Government News Latest News World News
