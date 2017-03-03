6:52 am, March 3, 2017
35° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

World News

Home » Latest News » World News » British spymasters use movie…

British spymasters use movie ad to seek more diverse agents

By The Associated Press March 3, 2017 6:48 am 03/03/2017 06:48am
Share

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s MI6 Secret Intelligence Service is using a movie-theater ad in its push for more agents.

The goal is to attract more women and ethnic minorities into the ranks of agents made famous by the fictional spy James Bond.

The 30-second spot marks the first time MI6 has advertised in cinemas.

Officials say they are seeking to promote more diversity in the service.

“Director Alex Younger said Friday: ” I want everyone to know that, regardless of background, if you have the skills we need and share our values, there is a future for you in MI6.”

Topics:
Entertainment News Government News Latest News Movie News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » British spymasters use movie…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

March entertainment guide

Green Day, St. Patrick's Day events, plenty of plays, Cher and much more mark March's entertainment calendar.

Recommended
Latest

World News