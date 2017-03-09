British artist Howard Hodgkin dies at 84

LONDON (AP) — Renowned British artist Howard Hodgkin, whose bold paintings fused abstraction with the glorious beauty of nature, has died at the age of 84.

The Tate group of galleries says Hodgkin died peacefully Thursday at a London hospital.

Born in London in 1932, Hodgkin studied at Camberwell School of Art and Bath Academy of Art, and his work has been shown in solo exhibitions around the world.

Many of the bold, colorful works were inspired by the landscapes of India, which he visited often. Tate director Nicholas Serota said Hodgkin’s paintings “radiate the emotions of life: love, anger, vanity, beauty and companionship.”

Hodgkin won the Turner Prize in 1985 and was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 1992.

An exhibition of Hodgkin’s portraits opens this month at Britain’s National Portrait Gallery.