Berlin ground staff strike, hundreds of flights canceled

By The Associated Press March 13, 2017 3:33 am 03/13/2017 03:33am
BERLIN (AP) — Ground staff at Berlin’s two airports have gone on strike for the second time in four days, forcing the cancellation of hundreds of flights.

The ver.di union called on staff at the Tegel and Schoenefeld airports to walk out from 4 a.m. (0300 GMT) Monday until 5 a.m. (0400 GMT) Tuesday. The strike follows a similar all-day walkout on Friday.

Airport authorities said 448 departures from Tegel, the busier airport, and 194 from Schoenefeld were canceled — most of the flights planned for the day.

Ver.di announced the new walkout on Sunday, arguing that it was necessary because employers hadn’t reacted to the previous strike and made a new offer in their wage dispute.

