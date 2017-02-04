Yellow car loathed by visitors to English village vandalized

LONDON (AP) — Vandals have struck a banana yellow car blamed for ruining visitors’ photos of a famous English village.

“Move,” someone scratched into the hood of Peter Maddox’s car in the Cotswolds village of Bibury as part of a January rampage that caused around 6,000 pounds ($8,000) in damages.

For the past three years, the 84-year-old widower has parked his Vauxhall Corsa outside his retirement cottage on Arlington Row in Bibury. The grey-stone 14th century homes are among the oldest inhabited dwellings in Britain and feature in the artwork of British passports.

With locals’ public backing, the retired dentist says he won’t have his style dictated by tourists. Told by mechanics that his car was probably an insurance write-off, Maddox says he plans to buy a replacement — in lime green.