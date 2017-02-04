4:50 pm, February 5, 2017
54° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

World News

Home » Latest News » World News » Yellow car loathed by…

Yellow car loathed by visitors to English village vandalized

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 10:17 am 02/04/2017 10:17am
Share

LONDON (AP) — Vandals have struck a banana yellow car blamed for ruining visitors’ photos of a famous English village.

“Move,” someone scratched into the hood of Peter Maddox’s car in the Cotswolds village of Bibury as part of a January rampage that caused around 6,000 pounds ($8,000) in damages.

For the past three years, the 84-year-old widower has parked his Vauxhall Corsa outside his retirement cottage on Arlington Row in Bibury. The grey-stone 14th century homes are among the oldest inhabited dwellings in Britain and feature in the artwork of British passports.

With locals’ public backing, the retired dentist says he won’t have his style dictated by tourists. Told by mechanics that his car was probably an insurance write-off, Maddox says he plans to buy a replacement — in lime green.

Topics:
Latest News Watercooler News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Yellow car loathed by…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

World News