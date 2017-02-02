5:24 am, February 4, 2017
26° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

World News

Home » Latest News » World News » Wall goes up around…

Wall goes up around America at miniature world in Germany

By The Associated Press February 2, 2017 3:58 pm 02/02/2017 03:58pm
10 Shares

A wall has appeared around the United States — at a popular miniature world attraction in the German city of Hamburg.

BERLIN (AP) — A wall has appeared around the United States — at a popular miniature world attraction in the German city of Hamburg.

Operators of the Miniatur Wunderland erected the wall complete with barbed wire this week, separating the U.S. display from the rest of the world.

The site is one of Hamburg’s most popular tourist attractions, featuring a vast indoor model railway stretching across two floors.

Co-founder Gerrit Braun said Thursday the idea for the wall arose after staff discussed whether the U.S. display needed changing to reflect “current developments.”

Braun said the wall wasn’t meant to represent U.S. President Donald Trump’s promised concrete barrier along the border with Mexico. Instead, it was intended to encourage visitors to think about what happens “when we build ideological walls around our countries.”

© 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
Latest News Lifestyle News Living News Travel News Watercooler News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Wall goes up around…
Recommended
Latest

Media Galleries

Romantic recipes for Valentine's Day
Photos: 2017 SAG Awards
Immigration, refugee ban protests
Today in History: Feb. 4
12 cool DC places to visit in 2017
44th annual March for Life
2017 Celebrity Deaths
Oscars go gaga for 'La La Land'
How did Trump's inauguration crowd size compare?
Women’s March on Washington
Inauguration: Scenes Around DC
Inside Obamas' new home
Past inaugurations
People's Choice Awards
Historic moments from Obama presidency
Celebrity birthdays Jan. 29-Feb. 4
Betty White turns 95
2017 local deaths of note
Obama presidency: Commander-in-chief
Look back at Obama presidency