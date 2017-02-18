11:00 am, February 18, 2017
Turkish Airlines flight to Toronto evacuated after note seen

By The Associated Press February 18, 2017 10:45 am 02/18/2017 10:45am
ISTANBUL (AP) — A Turkish Airlines plane in Istanbul has been evacuated after a suspicious note was discovered in one of its bathrooms.

A Turkish Airlines press official told The Associated Press that cabin crew on Saturday found the words “BOMB TO TORONTO” on the bathroom’s wall on Flight TK-17 during its pushback from the gate. The plane was scheduled to leave Istanbul’s Ataturk International Airport for Toronto Pearson International Airport.

The plane returned to its parking spot and was evacuated. The airline said the plane and its passengers are undergoing security procedures.

The press official, who was not allowed to give his name, sent a text message after an AP request for comment.

