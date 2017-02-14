Toshiba shares plunge 8 pct after audit woes delay earnings

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese electronics and energy giant Toshiba Corp. delayed reporting its financial results by a month Tuesday, citing problems with its auditing. Toshiba stock tumbled 8 percent in Tokyo trading after its earnings weren’t announced as scheduled.

The company said the earnings won’t be out until March 14. Auditors had questioned Toshiba’s reporting on the acquisition of CB&I Stone & Webster by its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse, the company said in a statement.

Toshiba denies any wrongdoing. The company expects a big write-down for the value of the acquisition.

Toshiba is grappling with a scandal over company officials’ doctoring of accounting books after it set unrealistic profit targets.

The company is expected to restructure its ailing nuclear business, but nothing has been announced. Japan’s nuclear sector was thrown into crisis after multiple meltdowns of reactors at a power plant in Fukushima prefecture triggered by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

It plans to spin off its lucrative flash memory business.

Toshiba’s chief executive resigned in 2015 to take responsibility for the accounting scandal. But efforts to reform corporate governance have turned up even more accounting wrongdoing.

___

Follow Yuri Kageyama on Twitter at https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Her work can be found at http://bigstory.ap.org/content/yuri-kageyama