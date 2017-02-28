11:19 pm, February 28, 2017
BREAKING NEWS President Trump addresses “adopting a merit-based system” for immigration and refocuses reform.

The Latest: Ex-Mexican leader Fox jibs at Trump speech

By The Associated Press February 28, 2017 10:59 pm 02/28/2017 10:59pm
President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, as Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., listen. (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool Image via AP)

The latest on foreign reaction to U.S. President Donald Trump’s speech to Congress (all times EST):

10:50 p.m.

Former Mexican President Vicente Fox is urging Americans to stand up to Donald Trump and suggests that the U.S. president build a wall around himself.

As he has done previously, Fox made the comments while he jabbed at Trump via Twitter during the president’s address Tuesday night to a joint session of Congress.

Trump did not mention Mexico by name in his speech, but he returned to his promise to build a “great, great wall” along the U.S.-Mexico border and protect American jobs. Trump did not repeat his vow to make Mexico pay for the wall, something that the Mexican government has repeatedly said it will never do.

The Mexican government offered no immediate comment on Trump’s speech.

World News