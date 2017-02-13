10:49 pm, February 13, 2017
36° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  

World News

Home » Latest News » World News » Thailand hands out prenatal…

Thailand hands out prenatal vitamins for Valentine’s Day

By The Associated Press February 13, 2017 10:29 pm 02/13/2017 10:29pm
Share

BANGKOK (AP) — Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the Thai government is handing out pills it calls “very magical vitamins” to prospective mothers to boost the country’s falling birthrate.

The program is called “The campaign for red-cheeked Thai women to have children for the country using very magical vitamins.”

On the streets of Bangkok, government employees are handing out prenatal vitamins containing folic acid and iron to women between the ages of 20 and 34.

The minister of public health, Dr. Piyasakon Sakolsattayatorn, says the government is promoting more planned births to maintain population levels.

Thai couples are getting married less often and later in their lives, meaning there are fewer children born each year.

Topics:
Government News Health News Latest News Living News Watercooler News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Thailand hands out prenatal…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

59th annual Grammy Awards

The 59th annual Grammy Awards took over the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

World News