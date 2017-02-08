10:46 am, February 8, 2017
Swede who made numbers and facts entertaining dies at 68

By The Associated Press February 8, 2017 9:13 am 02/08/2017 09:13am
FILE - This Sept. 7, 2015 file photo shows Swedish statistician Hans Rosling. A Swedish foundation says Hans Rosling, a global health professor known for his ability to make numbers and facts entertaining, has died Tuesday Feb. 8, 2017. He was 68. (Henrik Montgomery/TT via AP, File)

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Swedish foundation says Hans Rosling, a global health professor known for his ability to make numbers and facts entertaining, has died. He was 68.

The Gapminder Foundation that Rosling co-founded in 2006 says he died Tuesday in Uppsala. He had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Karin Dahlman-Wright, head of Sweden’s top medical university Karolinska Institute where Rosling was a global health professor, called his lectures “groundbreaking,” adding he knew how to “break up old prejudices about the state of health in the world.”

Fellow founders Anna Rosling Ronnlund and Ola Rosling said he decided in 2007 to focus on the foundation which “made him a world-famous public educator, or ‘edutainer’ as he liked to call it.”

His assistant, Fernanda Drumond, said Wednesday that memorial plans would be announced later.

