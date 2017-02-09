3:13 am, February 9, 2017
50° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

World News

Home » Latest News » World News » Strong global sales push…

Strong global sales push Nissan quarterly profit higher

By The Associated Press February 9, 2017 3:06 am 02/09/2017 03:06am
Share

TOKYO (AP) — Nissan says its October-December profit rose 3.5 percent from last year as vehicle sales climbed in all major markets.

Nissan Motor Co., based in the Japanese port city of Yokohama, reported Thursday fiscal third quarter profit of 131.7 billion yen ($1.2 billion), up from 127.2 billion yen the same period a year ago.

Nissan, which makes the March subcompact, Leaf electric car and Infiniti luxury models, sold more vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe and Asia for the quarter compared to the previous year.

The company sold 1.09 million vehicles worldwide during the quarter, up from 1.02 million.

Quarterly sales slipped 2.2 percent to 2.94 trillion yen ($26 billion). The automaker kept its annual forecasts unchanged, projecting 525 billion yen ($4.7 billion) profit on 11.8 trillion yen ($105 billion) sales.

Topics:
Consumer News Latest News Money News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Strong global sales push…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

10 lesser-known romantic songs

Here are 10 romantic songs that won't bore the fun out of your love live — or remind you of someone else.

Recommended
Latest

World News