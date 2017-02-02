5:32 am, February 4, 2017
Singer Vera Lynn to mark 100th birthday with new album

By The Associated Press February 2, 2017 10:43 am 02/02/2017 10:43am
FILE - In this Friday Aug. 20, 2010 file photo, Dame Vera Lynn attends a ceremony to mark the 70th anniversary of the Battle of Britain. in central London. Singer Vera Lynn is making plans to mark her 100th birthday with the release of a new album featuring many of her (very) old classics. The songstress said Thursday Feb. 2, 2017, it’s “truly humbling that people still enjoy these songs from so many years ago.” (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis, File)

LONDON (AP) — Singer Vera Lynn is making plans to mark her 100th birthday with the release of a new album featuring many of her (very) old classics.

The album “Vera Lynn 100″ is to be released March 17, three days before her birthday, a milestone this year that traditionally is recognized by Queen Elizabeth II.

The songstress said Thursday it’s “truly humbling that people still enjoy these songs from so many years ago.”

Lynn was known as the “Forces’ Sweetheart.” Her songs, including “We’ll Meet Again” and “(There’ll be Bluebirds Over) The White Cliffs of Dover,” were wartime anthems.

She has not cut new vocals for the release, saying she prefers to remember her voice as it was. But there are new accompaniments to some of the songs.

Home » Latest News » World News » Singer Vera Lynn to…
