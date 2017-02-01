5:06 am, February 1, 2017
Russia loses 2012 Olympic silver in women’s 4×400 relay

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 4:52 am 02/01/2017 04:52am
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The IOC says it has stripped Russia of an Olympic silver medal from the women’s 4×400-meter relay at the 2012 London Games for doping.

The IOC says Antonina Krivoshapka tested positive for the anabolic steroid turinabol in reanalysis of samples from the 2008 and 2012 Olympics.

Russia previously lost its women’s 4×400 silver from the 2008 Beijing Olympics in a separate doping case.

Medals could later be reallocated. Jamaica was third in the London relay, which was won by the United States. Ukraine was fourth.

The IOC says Krivoshapka has also been disqualified from her sixth-place finish in the individual 400 in London.

Krivoshapka now faces being banned by the IAAF, a move that could threaten her relay gold and individual bronze from the 2013 world championships in Moscow.

World News