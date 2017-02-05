5:46 am, February 5, 2017
BREAKING NEWS Appeals court denies Trump administration request to immediately reinstate ban on travelers and refugees.

Romanian govt to repeal law that goes easy on corruption

By The Associated Press February 5, 2017 4:53 am 02/05/2017 04:53am
Demonstrators gather in front of the government building during a protest against a government decree that dilutes what qualifies as corruption in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. Thousands of Romanians took to the streets for a fifth consecutive day to protest the decree, the latest outpouring of public anger that in the largest demonstrations since communism ended. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s government plans to meet to repeal an emergency decree that decriminalizes official misconduct, a law that has prompted massive protests at home and widespread condemnation from abroad.

In an abrupt about-face, Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu said he would implement the measure at an emergency meeting Sunday because he didn’t want to “divide Romania … Romania in this moment seems broken in two.”

Protesters were angry that the measure waters down the country’s fight against corrupt officials, including the ruling Social Democrats’ party leader. Tens of thousands took to the streets for the fifth consecutive day Saturday and another huge rally is planned for Sunday.

It’s not clear what effects the repeal would have on the decree passed Wednesday. The Constitutional Court will rule on the legality of the decree this week.

