12:26 am, February 17, 2017
32° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

World News

Home » Latest News » World News » Robot probes show Japan…

Robot probes show Japan reactor cleanup worse than expected

By The Associated Press February 17, 2017 12:09 am 02/17/2017 12:09am
Share

TOKYO (AP) — Robot probes at one of Japan’s wrecked Fukushima nuclear reactors have suggested worse-than-anticipated challenges for the plant’s ongoing cleanup.

The plant’s operator Tokyo Electric Power Co. says the remote-controlled “scorpion” robot that was sent into a containment vessel Thursday to investigate the core area had failed while climbing over highly radioactive debris. The robot, carrying a dosimeter and two small cameras, transmitted some data and visuals but could not locate melted fuel — key information to determine how to remove debris out of the reactor.

Preliminary examinations detected structural damage to planned robot routes and higher-than-expected radiation, suggesting the need to revise robot designs and probes.

TEPCO is struggling with the plant’s decommissioning, which is expected to last decades, following the 2011 earthquake and tsunami that led to the meltdown.

Topics:
Latest News Money News Science News Tech News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Robot probes show Japan…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

1996 Silver Spring MARC crash

More than 20 years ago, a Chicago bound Amtrak train collided with a MARC commuter in Silver Spring, leaving 11 passengers dead. See photos.

Recommended
Latest

World News