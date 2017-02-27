Ready for a new arena in life? Rome’s Colosseum seeks a boss

ROME (AP) — The Colosseum, Rome’s ancient arena, is looking for a new boss.

Culture Minister Dario Franceschini on Monday invited candidates worldwide to apply for the director’s post, offering a 4-year contract paying 145,000 euros ($152,000) annually to whoever gets the thumbs up. Up to 35,000 euros ($37,500) more in merit pay might be granted, too.

The vacancy was created after the government recently ended special status enjoyed by the Colosseum, Italy’s most visited monument, putting the arena’s revenues directly under the ministry’s jurisdiction. The monument, site of ancient gladiatorial combat, draws some 4.5 million visitors each year.

Franceschini is trying to invigorate museum and monument leadership by opening up top jobs to qualified candidates of all nationalities. Traditionally the top museum posts used to go to Italians.