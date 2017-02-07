10:28 am, February 7, 2017
56° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

World News

Home » Latest News » World News » Prince William calls for…

Prince William calls for end to stigma on mental illness

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 10:22 am 02/07/2017 10:22am
Share
Britain's Prince William speaks to pupils as he and Kate, The Duchess of Cambridge, arrive to attend "The Big Assembly" by Place2Be hosted at Mitchell Brook Primary School in London, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. The Big Assembly, on the theme of kindness, is one of many being held at primary schools across the UK to mark Children's Mental Health Week (Feb. 6-12). (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

LONDON (AP) — Prince William is speaking out about ending the stigma surrounding mental health treatment.

William told a gathering of health writers in London on Monday that treating mental health with the same respect as physical health “should be the norm.”

He calls the United Kingdom’s suicide rate among men under the age of 40 “an appalling stain on our society.”

William says telling someone when you can’t cope “is a positive step and a sign of strength, not weakness.”

Mental health is the focus of Heads Together, a charity William leads with his wife, Kate, the duchess of Cambridge, and his brother, Prince Harry.

The trio competed against each other in a 50-meter race on Sunday to promote the charity.

Topics:
Entertainment News Health News Latest News Living News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Prince William calls for…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Super Bowl

See photos from one of the wildest Super Bowls in history.

Recommended
Latest

World News