6:37 am, February 22, 2017
47° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
MESSAGE Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe will be on WTOP 10 a.m. Wednesday for "Ask the Governor." Post your questions on WTOP's live blog now.

World News

Home » Latest News » World News » Pope demands access for…

Pope demands access for food aid to famine-struck S. Sudan

By The Associated Press February 22, 2017 6:07 am 02/22/2017 06:07am
Share

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is demanding concrete action to get food aid to famine victims in South Sudan, saying words aren’t enough to prevent millions from being condemned to death by hunger.

Francis’ appeal Wednesday came a day after South Sudan President Salva Kiir promised “unimpeded access” for all aid organizations to reach the hungry. South Sudan has repeatedly promised such access but with little effect.

Francis said: “At this time it’s more necessary than ever for everyone to not just stop with words, but to take concrete action so that food aid can reach suffering populations.”

The U.N. earlier this week declared a famine in parts of oil-rich Unity state, saying more than 100,000 people are affected and that 1 million more are on the brink of starvation.

Topics:
Government News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Pope demands access for…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

3 hot southern cities to visit in 2017

For the hottest travel destinations of 2017, travel south. Here are tips to plan a visit to some exciting southern cities this year.

Recommended
Latest

World News