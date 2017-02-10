7:46 pm, February 10, 2017
New Zealanders refloat 100 pilot whales after 400 stranded

By The Associated Press February 10, 2017 7:19 pm 02/10/2017 07:19pm
Whales are stranded at Farewell Spit near Nelson, New Zealand Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. New Zealand volunteers formed a human chain in the water at a remote beach on Friday as they tried to save about 100 whales after more than 400 of the creatures beached themselves in one of the worst whale strandings in the nation's history. About three-quarters of the pilot whales were already dead when they were found Friday morning at Farewell Spit at the tip of the South Island. (Tim Cuff/New Zealand Herald via AP)

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Volunteers in New Zealand have managed to refloat about 100 surviving pilot whales and are hoping they will swim back out to sea after more than 400 of the creatures swam aground at a remote beach.

Department of Conservation Golden Bay Operations Manager Andrew Lamason said Saturday that about 300 whales died but others are swimming in the bay near the beach and have joined up with a new pod of pilot whales.

The 416 stranded whales were discovered Friday on Farewell Spit at the tip of the South Island.

Rescuers managed to refloat several dozen whales on Friday but many beached themselves again overnight. Saturday’s rescue efforts appeared more promising during the morning high tide.

