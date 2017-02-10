New Zealanders refloat 100 pilot whales after 400 stranded

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Volunteers in New Zealand have managed to refloat about 100 surviving pilot whales and are hoping they will swim back out to sea after more than 400 of the creatures swam aground at a remote beach.

Department of Conservation Golden Bay Operations Manager Andrew Lamason said Saturday that about 300 whales died but others are swimming in the bay near the beach and have joined up with a new pod of pilot whales.

The 416 stranded whales were discovered Friday on Farewell Spit at the tip of the South Island.

Rescuers managed to refloat several dozen whales on Friday but many beached themselves again overnight. Saturday’s rescue efforts appeared more promising during the morning high tide.