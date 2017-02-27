11:17 am, February 27, 2017
48° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS The White House says the upcoming budget will propose a whopping $54 billion increase in defense spending.

World News

Home » Latest News » World News » Nazi's son returns art…

Nazi’s son returns art that his family looted in Poland

By The Associated Press February 27, 2017 10:49 am 02/27/2017 10:49am
Share

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Polish official says the son of a Nazi official has returned three artworks that his family had looted from Krakow during World War II.

Krzysztof Marcinkiewicz, spokesman for the provincial governor’s office in Krakow, said Monday that the gesture inspired hope that other Nazi descendants will follow suit.

In the ceremony Sunday in Krakow, Horst von Waechter of Austria returned an 18th-century map of Poland and two historic drawings that his mother had appropriated there in late 1939, shortly after her husband, Otto Waechter, had become governor in the southern Polish city occupied by German and Austrian Nazis during the war.

The handover was the result of efforts by Polish historian Magdalena Ogorek. Poland is searching worldwide for artworks the Nazis looted from 1939-45, sometimes even finding them at auctions.

Topics:
Entertainment News Government News Latest News White House World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Nazi's son returns art…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

89th Academy Awards

The stars turned out for what would be a very memorable Oscar moment.

Recommended
Latest

World News