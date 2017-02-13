12:19 pm, February 13, 2017
More than 30 dead in tour bus crash

By The Associated Press February 13, 2017 11:59 am
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — An accident involving a tour bus in Taiwan has left more than 30 people dead.

Officials say the bus was carrying Taiwanese tourists on a trip to see cherry blossoms when it flipped over on an expressway ramp. There were 44 people on board.

Officials say many of the passengers were trapped under the crushed bus, and rescue personnel used a crane to pry the vehicle open.

A bus accident in Taiwan last July killed 26 tourists from mainland China, raising concern from officials in Beijing about travel safety.

