Minor earthquake hits Taiwan, injuring 4

By The Associated Press February 11, 2017 2:51 am 02/11/2017 02:51am
BEIJING (AP) — A minor earthquake hit the southern part of Taiwan early Saturday, injuring four people, authorities said.

The National Fire Agency reported four cases of residents being hurt by falling items. Authorities said the magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck near the coast of Tainan city at around 1:12 a.m.

Taiwanese media reported that 50,000 households were briefly left in the dark before power was restored and carried photos of grocery stores suffering limited damage. No deaths were reported.

Taiwan is located on a part of the Pacific Rim that frequently encounters seismic activity. Fatalities from earthquakes have dropped in recent years since stricter construction regulations came into effect but building safety remains a hot-button issue.

A magnitude 6.4 tremor one year ago toppled a 16-story apartment building in Tainan, killing 115 people. Five people involved in the construction of the complex were found guilty of negligence and handed prison sentences in November.

