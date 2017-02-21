Michelin Guide misguided as local cafe gets star in error

9:37 am, February 21, 2017
BOURGES, France (AP) — It’s a case of culinary mistaken identity.

The Michelin Guide has accidently awarded one of its coveted stars to a lowly local cafe that shares its name with a gastronomic restaurant 150 kilometers (93 miles) away.

In the annual restaurant list unveiled Feb. 9, the publishers confused “Le Bouche a Oreilles” in Bourges, which serves up burgers and fries, with “Le Bouche a Oreille” in Boutervilliers that boasts an award-winning chef.

Calling it “impossible,” cafe owner Veronique Jacquet said she laughed when the local radio called her to break the news.

Jacquet, who seemed to be enjoying her five minutes of fame, said humbly she has “a small brasserie open from Monday to Friday, serving workers, so nothing to do with a gourmet restaurant.”

