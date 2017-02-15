6:21 am, February 15, 2017
40° Washington, DC
Madrid police talk to Maradona after altercation at hotel

By The Associated Press February 15, 2017 5:51 am 02/15/2017 05:51am
MADRID (AP) — Police say they were called to investigate an altercation involving Diego Maradona and a woman at a hotel in Madrid.

Authorities said officers were dispatched Wednesday after a call from the hotel, but found no evidence of any disturbance after talking to Maradona and the woman.

Authorities said they couldn’t confirm if the woman was a hotel guest or Maradona’s girlfriend.

Spanish media on Tuesday released a video of Maradona threatening a reporter who tried to talk to him at the hotel in Madrid.

Maradona is in the Spanish capital to watch former club Napoli play Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Topics:
Latest News World News
