7:29 am, February 7, 2017
51° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
Sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union
TRAFFIC ALERT Blue, Orange and Silver Metro lines no longer single-tracking. Residual delays remain.

World News

Home » Latest News » World News » Jewels go missing at…

Jewels go missing at Spanish film awards ceremony

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 7:04 am 02/07/2017 07:04am
Share

MADRID (AP) — Spanish police say they are investigating the disappearance of jewels worth some 30,000 euros ($32,000) from a hotel room used during the Spanish Film Academy’s Goya Awards ceremony last weekend.

A spokeswoman said Tuesday police were checking the hotel’s closed-circuit security videos for evidence of what they suspected was a theft during the awards, which are Spain’s version of the Oscars.

The spokeswoman, who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with police regulations, said she could not provide further information.

Spanish media reported that a ring, some earrings and cufflinks were taken from a room which was being used for storage during the televised ceremony in Madrid on Saturday night.

Culture secretary Fernando Benzo said he believed the jewels belonged to Spanish actress Barbara Lennie.

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News Movie News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Jewels go missing at…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Super Bowl

See photos from one of the wildest Super Bowls in history.

Recommended
Latest

World News