Iranian hard-line newspapers criticize Farhadi’s Oscar win

By The Associated Press February 28, 2017
FILE -- In this Oct. 10, 2016 file photo, Iranian director Asghar Farhadi poses for a photo during the premiere of his film, "The Salesman, in Paris. Iran's top diplomat has congratulated director Asghar Farhadi for winning the Oscar in the best foreign language category with his film "the Salesman." Mohammad Javad Zarif saw the prize as a move against President Donald Trump's effort to bar U.S. entry to citizens from seven majority Muslim countries, including Iran. Zarif tweeted: "Proud of Cast and Crew of "The Salesman" for Oscar and stance against #MuslimBan. Iranians have represented culture and civilization for millennia." (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Two Iranian hard-line newspapers have criticized Asghar Farhadi’s best foreign film Oscar, claiming “politics” brought him the award.

The Keyhan daily said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump’s executive order to ban U.S. entry for citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries, including Iran, was behind the award for “The Salesman.”

The Javan daily says “Farhadi owes Donald Trump and the Democrats’ media propaganda for his second Oscar” and argues that the Oscar was an individual’s achievement rather than success of the Iranian cinema.

Javan is considered close to Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guard and hard-liners who have disapproved of Farhadi’s art — and the speech delivered in his name at the Oscars.

This was the second Oscar for Farhadi, who boycotted the ceremony in protest of Trump’s executive order.

