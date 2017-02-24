3:39 am, February 24, 2017
56° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

World News

Home » Latest News » World News » Indonesian authorities shutter minority…

Indonesian authorities shutter minority Ahmadiyah mosque

By The Associated Press February 24, 2017 3:33 am 02/24/2017 03:33am
Share

DEPOK, Indonesia (AP) — An Ahmadiyah mosque has been shuttered by authorities in Indonesia after Muslim groups called for protests against a minority they regard as heretical.

Local government security officers and police are standing guard Friday at the mosque in Depok, a satellite city of the capital Jakarta. A sign erected in front announced its closure for illegal activities.

A notice from groups including the hard-line Islamic Defenders Front to march on the mosque to end its Ahmadiyah activities “permanently” has been circulating online this week.

Human Rights Watch says persecution of Ahmadiyah religious communities has worsened since 2008 when then-President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono signed a decree ordering its followers to stop spreading their faith.

Adherents are considered blasphemous by Indonesian Muslims because they don’t regard Muhammad as the final prophet.

Topics:
Government News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Indonesian authorities shutter minority…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

New obsession: 'Infinity Mirrors' exhibit

Giant pumpkins, floating polka dotted orbs and tentacles are growing inside the Hirshhorn Collection.

Recommended
Latest

World News