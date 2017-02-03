2:24 am, February 3, 2017
36° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

World News

Home » Latest News » World News » Honda profit jumps on…

Honda profit jumps on cost cuts, absence of recall expenses

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 2:15 am 02/03/2017 02:15am
Share

TOKYO (AP) — Honda says profit jumped 36 percent October-December on year, shrugging off damage from a strong yen, and the Japanese automaker raised its annual forecast.

Tokyo-based Honda Motor Co. reported Friday cost cuts lifted fiscal third quarter profit to 168.8 billion yen ($1.5 billion), up from 124.1 billion yen the previous year.

Quarterly sales edged down 3 percent to 3.5 trillion yen ($31 billion) from 3.6 trillion yen.

Honda, which makes the Odyssey minivan, Asimo child-like robot and Super Cub motorcycle, raised its full fiscal year profit forecast to 545 billion yen ($4.8 billion).

That was up 58 percent from 344.5 billion yen a year ago, when Honda was hit by expenses for recalls over Takata air bags.

Honda had earlier expected a 415 billion yen ($3.6 billion) annual profit.

Topics:
Consumer News Latest News Money News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Honda profit jumps on…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most memorable Super Bowl halftime shows, ranked

Before Lady Gaga takes the stage Sunday for Super Bowl's halftime show, take a look at some performances from past artists.

Recommended
Latest

World News