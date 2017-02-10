9:16 am, February 10, 2017
LIVE EVENT Around 1 p.m., President Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hold a joint news conference. Listen live.

Greek authorities prepare evacuation ahead of bomb disposal

By The Associated Press February 10, 2017 8:57 am 02/10/2017 08:57am
Military officers stand at a gas station in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki, on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2016 where an unexploded World War II bomb was found 5 meters (over 16 feet) deep. Authorities in Greece's second-largest city on Sunday are planning to evacuate up to 60,000 residents from their homes so experts can safely dispose of the unexploded World War II bomb. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Authorities in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki are distributing fliers and making arrangements to evacuate about 75,000 people from three neighborhoods ahead of efforts to defuse a 500-pound unexploded World War II bomb.

Bomb disposal experts are to tackle the device, which buried beneath a gas station at a depth of 5.5 meters (18 feet), on Sunday. The operation is expected to last about six hours.

Authorities said Thessaloniki’s long-distance bus terminal, which is in the area, will remain shut during the operation. Trains will also stop running to and from the city, as the main railway line passes through the exclusion zone.

Thessaloniki’s Deputy Governor Voula Patoulidou told The Associated Press about 1,000 police and 300 volunteers are expected to help in the evacuation.

Greek authorities prepare evacuation…
