6:23 am, February 16, 2017
34° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

World News

Home » Latest News » World News » German company gets boost…

German company gets boost in faulty breast implant ruling

By The Associated Press February 16, 2017 5:46 am 02/16/2017 05:46am
Share

PARIS (AP) — The European Court of Justice says a German product-testing company is not necessarily liable for faulty French breast implants sold to thousands of women around the world.

The manufacturer, PIP, was convicted in France of fraud for making implants with industrial-grade silicone instead of medical silicone, but the bankrupt company couldn’t pay damages to women who suffered from leaky implants as a result.

Many women sought compensation from product-testing company TUV Rheinland instead.

Prompted by one such case, the European Court of Justice ruled Thursday that companies such as TUV are “not under a general obligation to carry out unannounced inspections” or examine devices or manufacturers’ business records.

The court left it up to national law to determine whether TUV did what’s necessary to protect end users of medical devices.

Topics:
Health News Latest News Living News Money News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » German company gets boost…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most romantic movie couples

From Rhett & Scarlett to Harry & Sally, who are the most romantic movie couples?

Recommended
Latest

World News