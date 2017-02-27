Foreign minister welcomes Iran Oscar for best foreign film

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s top diplomat has congratulated director Asghar Farhadi for winning the Oscar in the best foreign language category with his film “the Salesman.”

Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday the prize is a move against President Donald Trump’s executive order barring U.S. entry to citizens from seven majority Muslim countries, including Iran.

Zarif tweeted: “Proud of Cast and Crew of “The Salesman” for Oscar and stance against #MuslimBan. Iranians have represented culture and civilization for millennia.”

Both state radio and television briefly reported on Farhadi’s win but many Iranians learned of the news from social media.

Farhadi boycotted the Oscars ceremony. He announced in January after Trump initially issued the ban that he would not attend the Hollywood ceremony in protest — even if an exception was made for him.