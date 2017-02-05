7:16 am, February 5, 2017
36° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Appeals court denies Trump administration request to immediately reinstate ban on travelers and refugees.

World News

Home » Latest News » World News » Father of alleged Louvre…

Father of alleged Louvre attacker insists son is innocent

By The Associated Press February 5, 2017 6:32 am 02/05/2017 06:32am
Share
In this still image made from video provided by the Dubai-based news channel al-Hadath, the father of the alleged Louvre attacker, Egyptian-born Abdullah Reda Refaie al-Hamahmy, 28, Reda Refae al-Hamahmy, left, gives an interview to al-Hadath, in his Nile Delta home, aired Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in which he said he was shocked to learn of his son's alleged involvement. "All I want is to know the truth and find out whether he is dead or alive," the father said. "I am desperate to know whether he is dead or alive."

MANSOURA, Egypt (AP) — The father of an Egyptian man accused of attacking French soldiers guarding Paris’ Louvre museum says he trusts the French judiciary to find out the truth behind his son’s alleged involvement.

Reda Refaie al-Hamahmy tells The Associated Press late Saturday that his 28-year-old son Abdullah is not a terrorist and that he leads a normal life with his wife and infant son.

Speaking at the family home in the Nile Delta city of Mansoura, north of Cairo, the father said “if he is convicted, God be with us. But if he is innocent, they owe us an apology.”

The Paris prosecutor’s office says the attacker was shot four times Friday after injuring a soldier patrolling an underground mall near the famous museum but his injuries are no longer life-threatening.

Topics:
Art News Entertainment News Government News Latest News Lifestyle News Living News Travel News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Father of alleged Louvre…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

World News