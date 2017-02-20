9:34 am, February 20, 2017
57° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

World News

Home » Latest News » World News » Erdem's full-length dresses mesmerize…

Erdem’s full-length dresses mesmerize at London Fashion Week

By The Associated Press February 20, 2017 8:56 am 02/20/2017 08:56am
Share
A model wears a creation by Pringle of Scotland during their Autumn/Winter 2017 show as part of London Fashion Week in London, Monday, Feb. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

LONDON (AP) — All eyes at London Fashion Week were eagerly awaiting the autumn-winter designs of Burberry creative director Christopher Bailey, a Monday night spectacle that caps four days of shows highlighting London’s status as a fashion hub to rival Paris, Milan and New York.

Buyers, devoted fans and journalists — including American Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour — were enjoying spring-like temperatures as they viewed a wide range of offerings Monday.

FULL-LENGTH DRESSES TAKE THE HONORS AT ERDEM

The Erdem show at the Old Selfridges Hotel showed a remarkable unity of vision despite a wide range of colors, fabrics and mood.

Canada-born designer Erdem Moralioglu focused almost entirely on long, tightly fitting, ultra-feminine dresses. Instead of exposing wide swaths of his models’ flesh, as other designers are doing, he chose to emphasize the female form in its entirety, only rarely choosing to unveil a hint of cleavage.

Most of the outfits featured high necks and long sleeves with elaborate detailing, intricate beadwork and delicate embroidery. Oversize coats or high boots seemed to explode with color. The beauty was in the detailing, which gave each piece an individual feel.

Some were sparkly, some were subtle and subdued. Despite their differences, the pieces complemented each other, making the entire collection come alive.

Topics:
Art News Entertainment News Latest News Lifestyle News Living News Style News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Erdem's full-length dresses mesmerize…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Hail to the chief: Take our presidential trivia quiz

Who was the shortest president? The heaviest? Which one never voted except for himself? Which one suffered the worst re-election defeat? Presidents Day is coming. How well do you know the less-important facts about the nation's leaders?

Recommended
Latest

World News