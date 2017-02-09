4:43 am, February 9, 2017
46° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

World News

Home » Latest News » World News » Danes see Russia as…

Danes see Russia as a ‘leader’ with ‘advanced capabilities’

By The Associated Press February 9, 2017 4:32 am 02/09/2017 04:32am
Share

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s cybersecurity agency sees Russia as “a leader” when it comes to hacking, adding Russia has for “a long time invested intensively in its cyber capabilities.”

In its 2017 security assessment, Denmark’s Center for Cyber Security, says Russia “has advanced capabilities to perform extensive cyber espionage against political and military targets in the West.”

Thomas Lund-Soerensen, head of the agency that is part of Denmark’s foreign intelligence service, says of the overall cyber treat that “we can’t emphasize enough how serious this threat is.”

He added Wednesday that hackers “are extremely adaptable and continue to be better at hiding their malicious activities and their identity.”

Topics:
Latest News Tech News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Danes see Russia as…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

10 lesser-known romantic songs

Here are 10 romantic songs that won't bore the fun out of your love live — or remind you of someone else.

Recommended
Latest

World News