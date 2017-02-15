9:22 pm, February 15, 2017
China makes deadly opioid carfentanil a controlled substance

By The Associated Press February 15, 2017 9:07 pm 02/15/2017 09:07pm
SHANGHAI (AP) — China says it is designating the deadly drug carfentanil and three other synthetic opioids as controlled substances effective March 1.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration says Thursday’s move is likely to reduce the supply of key chemicals driving a surge of overdoses and deaths among unsuspecting drug users in North America.

Some 5,000 times stronger than heroin, carfentanil is so potent it has been used as a weapon and is considered a potential terrorism threat.

Beijing already regulates fentanyl and 18 related compounds. China is also placing carfentanil’s less-potent cousins furanyl fentanyl, acryl fentanyl and valeryl fentanyl under control.

