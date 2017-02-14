9:19 am, February 14, 2017
37° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

World News

Home » Latest News » World News » Cambodian king to open…

Cambodian king to open Jolie’s film on Khmer Rouge survivor

By The Associated Press February 14, 2017 8:56 am 02/14/2017 08:56am
Share

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia’s King Norodom Sihamoni will preside over the premiere of Angelina Jolie’s film based on a memoir from a Khmer Rouge survivor.

A spokesman for the government agency that oversees the archaeological site said Tuesday that Queen Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk will also attend the showing of “First They Killed My Father,” on Saturday at the centuries-old Angkor Wat temple complex.

The film is based on Loung Ung’s account of her survival as a child under the 1975-79 Khmer Rouge regime, believed to be responsible for the deaths of 1.7 million of their countrymen.

Jolie, who directed the Khmer-language film on location in 2015-16, has had an affinity for Cambodia since she began goodwill work for the U.N.’s refugee agency in 2001, and has an adopted Cambodian son, Maddox.

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News Movie News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Cambodian king to open…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

59th annual Grammy Awards

The 59th annual Grammy Awards took over the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

World News