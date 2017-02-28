6:48 am, February 28, 2017
British Chambers of Commerce offers Brexit wish list

By The Associated Press February 28, 2017 6:31 am 02/28/2017 06:31am
FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 13, 2014 file photo, Britain's former Prime Minister Sir John Major speaks during a Europe Forum of the Konrad-Adenauer-Foundation in Berlin, Germany. Major lambasted Britain's preparations for leaving the European Union on Monday, February 27, 2017 saying the government must offer more charm and less "cheap rhetoric" if it wants to get a good deal. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)

LONDON (AP) — The British Chambers of Commerce is urging the U.K. government to put forward a clear timetable for Brexit, arguing that the break from the European Union should be delayed if a trade deal remains incomplete at the end of the two-year time frame for negotiations.

Tuesday’s report says Britain should avoid “sudden disruption to our trading relations” with the EU and argues that both the break and the trade deal should be completed simultaneously. An “extension” of the negotiating period should take place if that proves impossible.

The organization also wants provisions for companies to hire EU workers once the U.K. leaves the 28-nation bloc.

Ex-Prime Minister John Major warned Monday the two-year goal to settle the terms for Britain’s divorce from the EU is “very, very optimistic.”

Topics:
Consumer News Government News Latest News Money News World News
