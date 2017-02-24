2:10 pm, February 24, 2017
74° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT At 2 p.m., D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham will hold a news conference on Thursday's officer-involved shooting.

World News

Home » Latest News » World News » Brazil's Carnival kicks off…

Brazil’s Carnival kicks off with parades and street parties

By The Associated Press February 24, 2017 1:37 pm 02/24/2017 01:37pm
Share

Revelers all over Brazil are gearing up for parades, balls and street parties on the first of five official days of Carnival celebrations.

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Revelers all over Brazil are gearing up for parades, balls and street parties on the first of five official days of Carnival celebrations.

The world famous party in Rio de Janeiro is kicking off Friday afternoon with several street parties expected to draw tens of thousands. One street party group even has unpopular Brazilian President Michel Temer as its theme.

Rio’s top Carnival parades will happen on Sunday and Monday. Sao Paulo will have its main samba schools taking their floats to their sambadrome Friday evening.

The northeastern cities of Salvador and Recife that often attract hundreds of thousands of people to their Carnival celebrations will feature concerts and street parties.

Partygoers are spending less in this year’s edition due to Brazil’s economic crisis. Almost 13 million Brazilians are unemployed.

Topics:
brazil carnival Entertainment News Latest News Lifestyle News Living News Rio de Janeiro sao paulo Travel News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Brazil's Carnival kicks off…
Recommended
Latest

Media Galleries

Spring fever — in February
Washington Spring Training over the years
See Apollo 11 before it leaves
Today in History: Feb. 24
Celebrity birthdays Feb. 19-25
How to pair your Girl Scout cookies with cocktails
Trump visits National Museum of African American History and Culture
Storms ravage California
Cute animals you must see
Mardi Gras celebrations around DC
2017 New York Fashion Week
1996 Silver Spring MARC crash
Most romantic movie couples
Snow in New England
2017 Celebrity Deaths
Al Jarreau dies at 76
Black history: DC's movers and shakers
Local hotels among nation's best
2017 local deaths of note
10 underrated cruise destinations for 2017