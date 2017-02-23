3:38 pm, February 23, 2017
Austria’s health minister dies of cancer at age 53

By The Associated Press February 23, 2017 3:17 pm 02/23/2017 03:17pm
VIENNA (AP) — Austria’s Heath Ministry says the country’s health minister, Sabine Oberhauser, has died at age 53.

The ministry said Oberhauser died Thursday. She had been battling cancer for two years and relinquished her government duties a week ago to enter the hospital.

Oberhauser, a physician, took office in 2014 after holding various posts for the Social Democrats, the senior partners in Austria’s coalition government.

She is survived by her husband, fellow doctor Gerold Oberhauser, and their two daughters.

Austrian Chancellor Gerhard Kern spoke of “indescribable sadness” at news of Oberhauser’s death.

