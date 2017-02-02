American Airlines inaugurates office in Havana

HAVANA (AP) — American Airlines has formally opened an office in Havana.

Wednesday’s ceremony came two months after American flew the first scheduled commercial flight from the U.S. to Havana in more than 50 years. Several airlines earlier began routes to other Cuban cities. Before that there were costly charter flights.

American officials say the flight and the office reflect the company’s commitment to doing business on the island after President Barack Obama initiated detente with Cuba.

Officials say the Fort Worth, Texas-based company will proceed with its plans for Cuba despite uncertainty over what President Donald Trump’s administration will bring. Before his inauguration, Trump tweeted that he might “terminate” detente between the U.S. and Cuba.

American is scheduling 13 daily flights from Miami and Charlotte, North Carolina, to Havana and several other Cuban cities.

