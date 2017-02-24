11:07 am, February 23, 2017
’24:Legacy’ producers apologize for using Kenya attack video

By The Associated Press February 23, 2017 10:48 am 02/23/2017 10:48am
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The executive producers of the new Fox series “24: Legacy” are apologizing for using footage from a terror attack at a Kenya mall that killed 67 people.

A statement Thursday from Evan Katz and Manny Coto says “we regretfully included news footage of an attack in Nairobi. It will be removed from all future broadcasts and versions of the show.”

The footage from the September, 2013, attack on Westgate mall was used to depict a fictional terror attack in Egypt in the television show’s fourth episode which aired on Monday.

The statement says the producers “apologize for any pain caused to the victims and their families and are deeply sorry.”

It was not immediately clear how the footage of the Kenya attack was obtained.

The series debuted earlier this month.

World News