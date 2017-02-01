1:59 pm, February 17, 2017
BREAKING NEWS Senate confirms Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt to serve as the EPA administrator.

World News

World News

1 state or 2? Mixed messages from US on Mideast peace plans

By The Associated Press February 17, 2017 1:54 pm 02/17/2017 01:54pm
FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the East Room of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump and his envoys are sending mixed messages about their support for an independent Palestinian state, confusing a world that has traditionally looked for American leadership on one of the Mideast’s most intractable conflicts. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and his envoys are sending mixed messages about their support for an independent Palestinian state. Those messages are confusing a world that has traditionally looked for American leadership on the vexing Mideast conflict.

After Trump broke with decades of precedent by backing away from U.S. insistence on a “two-state solution,” his U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley said “we absolutely support a two-state solution.”

Meanwhile, Trump’s nominee for ambassador to Israel was telling the Senate he “would be delighted” with such an agreement.

It’s somewhat a matter of semantics. The White House says there’s no daylight between Trump and what others in his administration have declared.

But this is the Middle East, where seemingly innocuous comments can be explosive and every word is parsed by partisans on all sides.

1 state or 2? Mixed messages from US on Mideast peace plans
