1 state or 2? Mixed messages from US on Mideast peace plans

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and his envoys are sending mixed messages about their support for an independent Palestinian state. Those messages are confusing a world that has traditionally looked for American leadership on the vexing Mideast conflict.

After Trump broke with decades of precedent by backing away from U.S. insistence on a “two-state solution,” his U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley said “we absolutely support a two-state solution.”

Meanwhile, Trump’s nominee for ambassador to Israel was telling the Senate he “would be delighted” with such an agreement.

It’s somewhat a matter of semantics. The White House says there’s no daylight between Trump and what others in his administration have declared.

But this is the Middle East, where seemingly innocuous comments can be explosive and every word is parsed by partisans on all sides.