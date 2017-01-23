VIENNA (AP) — Who went for that joyride with a Vienna street car? And why?

The trolley was brought to a stop after traveling less than two stations when public transport authorities in Austria’s capital turned off the electricity. But on Monday, two days after the incident, authorities are still puzzling over the perpetrator — and the motive.

Transit officials say the thief struck Saturday, managing to unlock the empty tram’s door while the driver was making a rest-room stop, and then apparently sprinted away once it was brought to a halt.

Police say the investigation is continuing.

