6:52 am, January 23, 2017
47° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

World News

Home » Breaking News » World News » Who went for that…

Who went for that joyride with a Vienna street car? And why?

By The Associated Press January 23, 2017 6:27 am 01/23/2017 06:27am
Share

VIENNA (AP) — Who went for that joyride with a Vienna street car? And why?

The trolley was brought to a stop after traveling less than two stations when public transport authorities in Austria’s capital turned off the electricity. But on Monday, two days after the incident, authorities are still puzzling over the perpetrator — and the motive.

Transit officials say the thief struck Saturday, managing to unlock the empty tram’s door while the driver was making a rest-room stop, and then apparently sprinted away once it was brought to a halt.

Police say the investigation is continuing.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Breaking News Watercooler News World News
Home » Breaking News » World News » Who went for that…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Presidential inaugurations

See photos of past presidential inaugurations.

Recommended
Latest

World News