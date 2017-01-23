8:11 pm, January 23, 2017
41° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

World News

Home » Latest News » World News » UN: Boko Haram's toll…

UN: Boko Haram’s toll includes 515,000 malnourished kids

By The Associated Press January 23, 2017 8:04 pm 01/23/2017 08:04pm
Share

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A U.N. humanitarian official says more than half a million children in the area of West African wracked by Boko Haram extremists are so malnourished their lives could be endangered if they don’t get aid.

Military campaigns have driven the Islamic extremist group from much of the territory it took during a seven-year uprising. But the U.N. says a crisis remains.

Toby Lanzer, the U.N.’s humanitarian coordinator for the region in and around northeast Nigeria, says some adults in the area are too weak to walk, and some communities have lost all their toddlers.

The U.N. is launching a more than $1 billion appeal, saying about 11 million people need aid.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari (moo-HAH’-mah-doo boo-HAH’-ree) has accused the U.N. and aid agencies of exaggerating the crisis to seek donations.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » UN: Boko Haram's toll…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Women's March on Washington

See photos of Saturday's demonstration in D.C.

Recommended
Latest

World News