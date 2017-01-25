4:33 pm, January 26, 2017
52° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
WEATHER ALERT A Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. for most of Northern Virginia and northern areas of Maryland. Gusts could reach near 50 mph.

World News

Home » Latest News » World News » UK police make second…

UK police make second arrest over Brexit plaintiff threats

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 7:04 am 01/25/2017 07:04am
Share
Gina Miller, the lead claimant in the legal fight to get Parliament to vote on whether the UK can start the process of leaving the EU, makes a statement outside the Supreme Court in London, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. Lead plaintiff Gina Miller says British Supreme Court ruling provides the legal foundation to trigger Brexit. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

LONDON (AP) — London police have arrested a second person for allegedly making threats to Gina Miller, the lead plaintiff in the Supreme Court challenge related to Britain’s planned departure from the European Union.

The 51-year-old Miller, an entrepreneur, became the face of the lawsuit which demanded that Prime Minister Theresa May’s government get parliamentary approval before triggering Brexit.

Police arrested a 50-year-old man in central London Wednesday on suspicion of racially aggravated malicious communications.

Miller says that she hired bodyguards after the lawsuit was filed. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court ruled that May must seek Parliament’s approval before starting the formal process of leaving the EU.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Government News Latest News Money News Supreme Court News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » UK police make second…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

World News