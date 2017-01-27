Trump’s refugee clampdown stops Iranian path through Austria

VIENNA (AP) — Austria has shut its door to about 300 non-Muslim Iranians hoping to use the country as a way station before establishing new homes in the United States.

The action is an early ripple effect of U.S. President Donald Trump’s effort to clamp down on refugee admissions.

Under a 27-year-old program originally approved by Congress to help Jews in the former Soviet Union, Austria had been serving as a conduit for Iranian Jews, Christians and Baha’i, who were at risk in their home country and eligible to resettle in the United States. Iran has banned the Baha’i religion, which was founded in 1844 by a Persian nobleman considered a prophet by followers.

U.S. officials had been interviewing the candidates in Austria because they cannot do so in Iran. But Austrian officials say the new administration has suspended the program, so Austria in turn stopped Iranians from reaching their territory. It’s unclear when the program might restart.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments