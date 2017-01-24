4:34 pm, January 25, 2017
Trainspotting’s Ewan McGregor snubs Piers Morgan over march

By The Associated Press January 24, 2017 6:58 am 01/24/2017 06:58am
FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 file photo, actor Ewan McGregor poses for photographers at the World Premiere of the film 'T2 Trainspotting', in Edinburgh. Actor Ewan McGregor was a last minute no-show on the Good Morning Britain television show on Tuesday Jan. 24, 2017, because of a dispute with host Piers Morgan over recent women's marches. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Invision/AP, File)

LONDON (AP) — Actor Ewan McGregor was a last minute no-show on the Good Morning Britain television show because of a dispute with host Piers Morgan over recent women’s marches.

The star tweeted Tuesday that he pulled out when he realized Morgan was the host of the popular show. He said he was angered by derogatory comments Morgan had made about the massive protest marches that followed the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

“Won’t go on with him after his comments,” McGregor tweeted.

Morgan had earlier claimed that the marches were “just an anti-democratic protest at Trump winning the presidency.”

He complained on Twitter that it was “unprofessional” for McGregor to not show up for the breakfast show.

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News World News
World News